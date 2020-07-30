Lancaster General health to allow for more asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County will soon test more people for Covid-19.

Wednesday morning, county commissioners voted to change their contract with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to allow for more asymptomatic patients.

Commissioners say this will allow more residents who are returning from a coronavirus hotspot to get tested for the virus.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss