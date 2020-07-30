Lancaster General health to allow for more asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County will soon test more people for Covid-19.
Wednesday morning, county commissioners voted to change their contract with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to allow for more asymptomatic patients.
Commissioners say this will allow more residents who are returning from a coronavirus hotspot to get tested for the virus.
Top Stories:
- Virus tracing app could go live in Pennsylvania in August
- Contact tracing an uphill fight in Pennsylvania
- PIAA: Fall sports season to proceed as planned