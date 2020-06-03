Lancaster General Health to expand COVID-19 testing sites

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing capabilities to the health system’s primary care, urgent care and laboratory locations.

The health system says beginning June 9, COVID-19 testing will be offered at the LG Health Downtown Pavilion at 540 N. Duke St., across the street from Lancaster General Hospital. Testing will be available at this location on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekday evenings and weekends at Duke Street Urgent Care.

The Clipper Magazine Stadium testing site will close at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8. The hours for the drive-through testing site at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences remain unchanged.

“We created the community testing sites to temporarily meet testing needs during the local increase of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, LG Health Chief Clinical Officer. “LG Health is transitioning to a longer-term plan of using our 32 primary-care, seven urgent-care, and 15 lab locations for testing.”

LG Health says a provider order is required to receive a COVID-19 test.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should continue to call their primary-care provider to determine if an appointment should be scheduled for further symptom assessment, or an order should be placed for a test.

“We are grateful for our LG Health teams and the partnership from the Lancaster Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium organization and staff,” said Ripchinski. “All of their support and operational expertise helped organize a complex effort in a very short amount of time.”

Those who do not have a health-care provider with LG Health can call one of the health system’s seven urgent care locations or schedule a Penn Medicine OnDemand video appointment.

For more information about LG Health COVID-19 testing visit lancastergeneralhealth.org.