LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LGH) Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible.

LGH sponsors community blood drives each month throughout Lancaster County, as well as the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is collected in Lancaster County stays in the county to benefit members of the community.

Below is a list of the blood drive events for the month of March.

3/2          Wed       12pm-5pm            LGH Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Lakes Dr., Willow Street

3/3          Thurs     2pm-8pm              Blue Ball Fire Company Auxiliary Banquet Hall, Division Hwy., Blue Ball

3/8          Tues      2pm-7pm              Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Rd., Witmer

3/10        Thurs     2pm-8pm              Bareville Fire Company, Rt. 23, 211 E. Main St., Leola

3/15        Tues      2pm-7pm              Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Rd., New Providence

3/16        Wed       2pm-8pm              Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Hwy. East, Kinzer

3/17        Thurs     2pm-7pm              Willow Street Fire Company, 2904 PA 272, Willow Street

3/22        Tues      2pm-7pm              Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Hwy., Peach Bottom

3/23        Wed       2pm-7pm              White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Rd., Gap

3/24        Thurs     2pm-7pm              Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg

3/31        Thurs     2pm-7pm              Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Rd #9320, Elizabethtown

Blood donors must be in good health, 16 to 74 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds. and have eaten a substantial meal within four hours of donating.

Community members who want to donate must schedule an appointment by calling 717-544-0177 or by scheduling online by clicking here.