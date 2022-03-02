LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LGH) Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible.

LGH sponsors community blood drives each month throughout Lancaster County, as well as the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is collected in Lancaster County stays in the county to benefit members of the community.

Below is a list of the blood drive events for the month of March.

3/2 Wed 12pm-5pm LGH Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Lakes Dr., Willow Street

3/3 Thurs 2pm-8pm Blue Ball Fire Company Auxiliary Banquet Hall, Division Hwy., Blue Ball

3/8 Tues 2pm-7pm Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Rd., Witmer

3/10 Thurs 2pm-8pm Bareville Fire Company, Rt. 23, 211 E. Main St., Leola

3/15 Tues 2pm-7pm Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Rd., New Providence

3/16 Wed 2pm-8pm Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Hwy. East, Kinzer

3/17 Thurs 2pm-7pm Willow Street Fire Company, 2904 PA 272, Willow Street

3/22 Tues 2pm-7pm Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Hwy., Peach Bottom

3/23 Wed 2pm-7pm White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Rd., Gap

3/24 Thurs 2pm-7pm Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg

3/31 Thurs 2pm-7pm Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Rd #9320, Elizabethtown

Blood donors must be in good health, 16 to 74 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds. and have eaten a substantial meal within four hours of donating.

Community members who want to donate must schedule an appointment by calling 717-544-0177 or by scheduling online by clicking here.