Lancaster General Hospital caring for positive COVID-19 patient

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Hospital is caring for a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lancaster General Hospital says they are caring for this patient using all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes utilizing infection-control guidelines designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff, other patients and visitors.

They say the safety and protection of all patients and staff remains the top priority. Most normal operations continue throughout the hospital. Consistent with guidance from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, they have already begun to cancel elective surgeries.

The hospital has modified visitation policies and is screening all patients and their companions when they enter the buildings.

Lancaster General Health clinical leaders remain in close contact with the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn Medicine.