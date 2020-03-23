1  of  17
Lancaster General Hospital Emergency Dept. erects outdoor tent amid surge of patients

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –In preparation of an anticipated increase of patients and activity in the Lancaster General Hospital Emergency Department, a tent has been constructed outside the main ED entrance.

According to spokesperson for Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health Mary Ann -the tent is not a COVID-19 test location.

Mary Ann says signage will be displayed along Duke Street to ensure community members are aware that the tent is not a designated COVID-19 testing site. Patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care physician or schedule a Penn Medicine OnDemand virtual visit to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test.

The tent is located outside of the main ED entrance next to the Duke Street traffic circle. Signage will be displayed on the tent to direct arriving patients to the main ED entrance for registration.

