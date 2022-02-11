Lancaster grocery store employee robbed at gunpoint, suspects wanted

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to investigate an armed robbery at Marizzy Grocery and Deli. On Thursday, Feb. 10, three suspects entered the story and robbed the employee at gunpoint.

According to the police report, one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register. They fired one shot from the handgun, but no one was injured. Once the suspects obtained cash and cigarettes, they fled the store on foot.

One suspect was last seen walking south on Mary Street and the other two suspects were last seen running west on Orange Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Burgett at 717-725-3412 or the Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

