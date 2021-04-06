Lancaster health organization to host crisis food giveaway on April 7

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic has made hard times even harder for many Midstate families. On Wednesday, a big food giveaway will help make sure some of them get a week’s worth of healthy meals.

Saint Joseph’s Children’s Health will hand out 150 meal sets on April 7, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Pequea Township Police Department.

Each bag comes with five dinners, fruit and snacks for each member of a household.

“For a lot of people that have been accessing our program, they don’t traditionally seek out help and they’re meant to uphold people’s dignity in a way we’re not asking a lot of questions … we’re just simply here to help and assist,” said Philip Goropoulos, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health in Lancaster County.

The meals are free for anyone who wants them.