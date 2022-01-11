Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee hosting free health clinic for MLK Day of Service

(WHTM) -- As we enter the third year with COVID-19 circulating in the U.S., questions about the virus still abound. It might feel like everyone you know is catching the coronavirus lately, so here's what Pennsylvania experts have to say about reinfections, tests, and when you can get together with people again after catching COVID.

"The original recommendation from CDC was that once you had a COVID infection, for the next 90 days -- the next three months -- you were very unlikely to get COVID again. That's been the case pretty much all along and I think it still holds, although keep in mind that with omicron, omicron can infect people that had COVID, say, back in the fall. So if you had the delta variant back in September, that only protects you to about 20% against omicron.