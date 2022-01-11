Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee hosting free health clinic for MLK Day of Service

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots human rights organization is providing free health screenings and supplies on MLK Day.
The Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee is partnering with Pa. Union of the Homeless, Lititz Chooses Love, The Lancaster Bail Fund, and Preservation Management to host a pop-up clinic. Along with free KN95 masks, the clinic will also provide blood pressure and glucose screenings, assistance with state pardon applications, and state benefits.
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here
The clinic will be hosted at the Garden Court Apartments Community Center at 520 East End Avenue in Lancaster on Monday, Jan. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.