Lancaster home buyers finding ways to avoid bidding wars through new construction

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Right now houses for sale are tough to find.

As a result, when relators like Steve Huber sell one for his clients he’s getting them tens of thousands of dollars over the list price.

“Buyers are competing with ten plus other contracts that come in,” Huber said.

Huber said to avoid high-priced bidding wars more buyers are turning to new construction.

“One of the main things is they’re getting exactly what they want,” Huber said. “And in terms of value, they see a lot of value in a new home versus buying a resale and competing with a lot of other buyers.”

As a result new neighborhoods like Haydn Manor in East Petersburg are a hot commodity.

Zach Smith with Costello Builders is helping to build homes in Haydn Manor.

“I think with the younger generation, and with the shift of the work from home, and the husband and wife both working a lot of customers we’re seeing one or both work out of the house,” Smith said. “So to be able to have that office, or two, and still be able to have that family playroom and all the bedrooms and bathrooms that you might need in your home I don’t think it’s a surprise that people are electing for the new construction.”

Other construction companies say the demand for new builds is so abundant they can’t keep up with requests and it’s taking some a year to finish new houses.

Huber said as long as it remains a sellers market he believes more buyers will continue to look at new construction.