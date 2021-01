LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kentucky State Police in Hardin County, KY arrested Isaac Sanchez who was involved in a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Manor Street in Lancaster County on Oct. 27.

Sanchez was captured by Kentucky State Police following a vehicle pursuit.

Sanchez is currently detained at the Hardin County KY Detention Center on $100,000 bail. Extradition for Sanchez will be worked out between the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Hardin County Officials.