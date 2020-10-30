Lancaster homicide suspect on the run after Tuesday night shooting leaves one person dead

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Late Tuesday night, Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to reports of shots fired to the 500 block of Manor Street. Upon arrival on the scene, they discovered a male and female with gunshot injuries.

Officers tried to render aid to the 36-year-old Terrell Woodrow Coley and the 24-year-old unidentified female, both of Lancaster, at the scene until both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Coley was pronounced dead at the hospital while the female did not have life threatening injuries.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster. He is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Sanchez.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the current location of Sanchez is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Those with information can also submit at tip online at www.lancasterpolice.com or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

