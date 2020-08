LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An intense and tasty competition taking place in the red rose city, the Lancaster Barbecue Supply Spring Break Steak Cookoff.

The event sponsored by the Steak Cookoff Association was held on Saturday because the original spring date was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many of the contestants came from other states because their competitions were canceled because of the pandemic.

The first place prize for the best tasting steak was $1,000.