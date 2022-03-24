LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Launched on January 11, the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force has conducted its first successful operation in its mission. The task force has charged 14 suspects in a prostitution sting.

According to the report, the sting involved an online advertisement and a hotel in East Hempfield Township, which targeted individuals who perpetuate the demand for human trafficking and prostitution, who are known as “Johns.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On March 10, an undercover female detective made contact with the subjects of the investigation. The detail spanned roughly eight hours and contact was made with over 100 “Johns.” The subjects responded to an online advertisement and made arrangements to exchange money for sexual activity.

“This operation was directly aimed at reducing the demand for commercial sex,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “Those who patronize prostitution in our community fuel traffickers who fill that demand with victims.”

The 14 charged are facing allegations of patronizing prostitutes and criminal conspiracy, both third-degree misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

“Unfortunately, as seen by the number of arrests and inquiries into the advertisement posted by the Task Force, the demand for this clearly exists right here in Lancaster,” DA Adams said. “This was the first but certainly won’t be the last operation conducted. Prospective buyers should take note and act accordingly by refraining from advancing human trafficking.”

As previously reported by abc27, the task force is a collaboration between the district attorney’s office, police, and local non-profits like the YWCA.