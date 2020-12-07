Lancaster interim police chief begins first day with the department

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police Department’s interim police chief began his first day on the job on Monday.

John Bey, who retired from the Air National Guard, was with the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years. Additionally, he was the chief in Middletown, Dauphin County.

He says he wants to move Lancaster Police toward progressive policing.

“I’m passionate about being equitable and transparent in the duties of not just the chief, but the entire department,” Chief Bey said. “We want to look at practices, procedures, and policies. We want to be innovative in our change and most importantly, we want to be transparent.”

While Bey is currently interim chief, he has applied to be Lancaster’s permanent police chief, as well.