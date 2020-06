LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The stay at home order has now been lifted for every county in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, which was the last one in the Midstate to move from red to yellow.

Now, more businesses in the county can welcome customers back inside. Telltale Dress on Queen Street, downtown, has had its doors open doors since March.

As part of the yellow phase, groups of 25 can gather and daycare centers can be open.