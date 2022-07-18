LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Claire Miller, who was arrested for the murder of her sister in 2021, will be tried as an adult, a Lancaster judge decided on Monday, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Lancaster County.

Miller was 14 years old when she was arrested for stabbing her 19-year-old wheelchair-bound sister Helen to death in February 2021.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Miller’s defense argued that as a now-16-year-old, she would be better suited for a juvenile treatment facility. Prosecutors disagreed, saying she has made no progress with her mental health and is a danger to the public.

Any homicide charge in Pennsylvania begins in adult court but can be petitioned to juvenile court, where greater emphasis is placed on treatment, which is what Miller’s defense was hoping would happen.

In May 2021, Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges related to her sister’s death.