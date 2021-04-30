Juvenile injured in Lancaster wrong-way car accident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A juvenile and an adult suffered injuries during a crash on the 1600 block of Lebanon Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say a 1998 green Ford Ranger, operated by the juvenile, originally traveling in the southbound lane, crossed into the northbound lane and was met by a 1992 Buick Roadmaster driven by the adult.

Both drivers sustained injury and were transported for emergency care. Pictures show extensive damage to both vehicles, which were later towed from the scene.

Police say the juvenile driver will be cited upon final reporting.