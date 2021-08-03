Lancaster/Lebanon book drive aims to spark love of reading for local students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Books-A-Million and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, which provides services for schools around Lancaster and Lebanon counties, are partnering to host a book drive that will donate new books to students in those two areas.

“The Summer Book Drive is one of our store’s favorite things to do,” Neil Barto, Park City Center Books-A-Million general manager wrote in an email.

Shoppers at the Books-A-Million in Park City Center can purchase books that have been selected by educators to be donated to IU13 classrooms and programs. “We also get customers donating their favorite books that meant something to them, and the booksellers get to help with great new titles that educators and parents aren’t aware of that can start that spark in a child’s life,” Barto wrote.

The Lancaster bookstore and IU13 have partnered for this yearly book drive since 2016. Barto said that partnering with IU13 works well because it covers much more than just one school or district — in fact, IU13 provides services for more than 20 public school districts in addition to nonpublic schools, parents, adult learners, and more.

“Because the Summer Book Drive partners with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13, the benefits from this campaign go directly to enrich our own community, impacting educators and schools where the need is greatest,” Barto said.

Reading can be an escape as well as a way to connect with others. “People in general love to read. Sometimes it just takes the right book to give that spark to someone who hasn’t realized it yet,” Barto wrote.

Barto hopes this book drive might provide a student with that book that sparks a love for reading. The book drive ends on August 22. Customers can choose from a selection of books at the back counter of the Park City Center Books-A-Million or select a different book from the store to purchase and donate.

Only books purchased from this Books-A-Million location can be donated, but those wishing to donate other books can contact IU13 separately.

“From read-aloud storybooks to grade-level chapter books and beyond, books build a solid foundation that helps children develop a love of learning and discovery that will serve them well throughout their entire life,” Barto said.