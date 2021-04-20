Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity honors its volunteers in-person, virtually

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week is National Volunteer Week and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity is thanking its hundreds of volunteers, both in-person and virtually.

There will be social media shoutouts throughout the week, with treats and small gifts given to volunteers, as well, thanking them for all of their work.

Over the past year, about 1,000 volunteers gave their time to the organization.

“Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, we really have cause to celebrate this year because those numbers stayed the same, and partly because our community was willing to get creative with us and find new ways to serve from home,” said Jacquie Morges, a volunteer and the community relations manager for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.

The organization is currently working on five home projects.