Lancaster-Lebanon Parade of Homes to continue with both in-person and virtual tours

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This year marks the 30th edition of the Lancaster/Lebanon parade of homes. Eighteen new and remolded houses are set to be featured with 13 available to view in-person. The remaining four are only available for viewing virtually, a feature that came about last year after having to adjust for the challenges of the pandemic.

“The parade was always an in-person event. Last year we presented the parade in the fall in a completely virtual fashion. This year, it is back to a spring event and we have blended both worlds. We are presenting both a virtual and the in-person parade experience which makes for a fabulous tour,” Building Industry Association of Lancaster County’s Director of Programs & Communications Melanie Capanelli said.

Despite the adjustments, a majority of the parade will remain the same. A wide range of homes and remodels are available for self-guided, in-person, or virtual viewing. Those homes were judged by a panel of building and industry experts and the builders are presented with awards at a gala the night before the parade kicks off.

If the notion of award-winning homes seems intimidating, there’s no need to worry! The Parade of Homes sees all types of homebuyers walk through the front doors. “The parade appeals to a varied crowd. Those looking for a new home and searching for the right builder, community, and floor plan; those looking for decorating ideas and trending products; and those who are happy in their home but may want inspiration on a future remodeling project,” Capanelli said.

There’s a lot to look for when checking out a shiny new home So what exactly should you keep your eyes on? Capanelli’s expertise helps provide some insight. “As the producer of the event, it’s exciting to see the results of the construction process. Our builders create beautiful homes and we are proud to provide a showcase for them,” Capanelli said. “As a tour-goer, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to see so many different styles of homes in so many communities!”

The Parade of Homes runs from June 12-20 and is available for in-person and virtual viewing. For more information, visit www.lancasterparadeofhomes.com.