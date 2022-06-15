LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A rainbow-striped wall welcomes people into the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition’s new community hub, The Loop, which includes office spaces, common areas, a stage, and more. The Loop opened near the beginning of June, and it will be a place for community partners and LGBTQ+ community members to come together and work toward progress.

What will happen at The Loop? “Magic,” said K Foley, executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition. “This is an incubator, a silo for safety, for coalescing toward progress, for possibilities.”

K Foley, Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition









The new space provides an opportunity to house other nonprofit agencies in addition to the Coalition, such as Union Community Care, Patients R Waiting, and the NAACP, a press release from the Coalition says.

Foley envisions a space in which “I could just reach over and say, ‘Hey, Blanding,’ — from NAACP — ‘can we talk about this initiative?’ Or ‘Dr. Hamblin from Patients R Waiting…'” Foley wants The Loop to be a place where community organizations, especially those led by or serving BIPOC community members, can easily work together with the Coalition on a variety of projects.

In addition to housing community partners, “We are also working toward a matrix between the coworking facilities that are working with vulnerable subsets,” Foley said. So for example, The Loop could display the work of a nearby photographer who focuses on providing opportunities for BIPOC artists.

On top of the partnerships that can be fostered in The Loop, the Coalition will also use the space to host its in-person events that are returning after the pandemic, such as youth programs, yoga, and the group’s role-playing game.

The Loop is the Coalition’s first official home. When it first formed in 2019, the nonprofit operated out of the coworking facility The Candy Factory, but then the coronavirus pandemic sent the Coalition back to remote work.

“We basically launched our big VIP party at The Ware Center, and then two days later, it was shut down. So we got rid of our office then and basically have been working out of our kitchens for two years,” Foley said.

Foley says the idea for The Loop was partially born out of the isolation of the pandemic. Now, “we have so much potential in this beautiful, beautiful space. And also, this is a space of dignity. Kids will walk in here and see that this is possible,” said Foley.

Learn more about the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition and how to participate in its events on the organization’s website and Facebook page.

The Lancaster Pride Festival will take place this Saturday, June 18, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.