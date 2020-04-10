Lancaster looking for artists to create murals with COVID-19 related messages

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — While going through the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster is looking to get some important information out in a unique way.

The city is looking for artists to create murals through the city with COVID-19 related messaging.

The public art board said this is inspired by a similar movement in Philadelphia. The city says they will pay each artist $500 for their work.

“Artists whether they are performing or visual need an audience. This creates artists, this provides artists in Lancaster the opportunity to engage and it advances the goals of the public arts program,” Lenwood Sloan, member public arts advisory board in Lancaster said.

The city says once those murals are painted, they want people to keep in mind social distancing practices if they are going to view them.