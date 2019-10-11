Lancaster makes video urging support for local police to get radar

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – The city has released a video to build support for legislation that would allow local police departments to use radar when trying to catch speeders.

The video at around two minutes was produced for $2,000.

“The idea was for that video to be a tool every mayor could use because this isn’t just an issue that effects Lancaster,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “It’s an issue that affects every mayor in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania is the only state where the local police department can’t use radar and Sorace believes giving police that tool will make the streets safer.

“This is about the safety of our children walking to school, the safety of elderly folks who are trying to cross the street, people riding their bikes, other cars,” she said.

Ardent opponents of the legislation argue speed limits are too low and cities would use radar to boost their budgets through tickets, however, Sorace states cities would only get around $20 per citation.

“If you do the math and you think about how many $20 dollar tickets we would need to fund our police bureau, which has a $25-million dollar annual operating budget, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

The video asks viewers to contact the state House Transportation Committee and help push Senate Bill 607, which authorizes local radar use, to the House floor.

You can watch the video here.