Lancaster man accused of attempted homicide in custody

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police Department says Fermin Vega, 32, was arrested this weekend.

They say they had been looking for him since he fled after a domestic dispute earlier this month. Investigators say he threw a mangled car tire at the victim and strangled her.

Police say the victim was able to grab a gun pointed at her head as a shot was discharged. No one was hurt by that shot, but two kids were home and threatened during the incident.

Vega is facing several charges.

