Lancaster man accused of sexually abusing girls at his Kenyan orphanage

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who started an orphanage in Kenya is accused of sexually abusing at least four girls who lived in the home.

Gregory Dow, 60, is charged with four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, authorities announced Friday.

William McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Pennsylvania District, said Dow traveled from Lancaster County to Kenya in 2008 and started the Dow Family Children’s Home with the financial support of his church and other organizations.

“The defendant purported to be a Christian missionary who would care for these orphans, who called him “Dad.” But instead of being a father figure to them, he allegedly preyed on their youth and their vulnerability,” McSwain’s office said in a news release.

The orphanage closed in September 2017.