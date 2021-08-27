Lancaster man allegedly ‘racked’ shotgun, threatened technician servicing home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly “racked” a shotgun as a service technician who performing work inside his home Thursday morning.

Police say the technician was working inside 53-year-old Michael Inshetski’s home on the 5700 block of Wild Lilac Dr. in East Petersburg when he allegedly made a comment to the effect that the technician had ‘better perform the work quickly.’

In response, the worker reportedly left the residence and contacted police. Responding officers made contact with Inshetski at his residence, where a shotgun was located as reported by the victim.

Inshetski was transported to the police department, where he faces charges of Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault. Inshetski was released on bail of $50,000 – unsecured.