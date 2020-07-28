Lancaster man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor in car while drunk

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested July 10 after police say he drunkenly assaulted his neighbor in her car and tried to steal her keys.

Manheim Township police say Misael Anthony Roman entered his neighbor’s car while she was sitting inside and demanded that she drive. He proceeded to put her into a headlock and attempted to steal her keys after she refused. The struggle resulted in the woman’s necklace breaking, police say.

Roman, 36, then exited the car and got into a second vehicle owned by his neighbor — but was forcibly taken out by his neighbor’s husband, and eventually walked away.

Officers say they found Roman sweating heavily, drunk, unsteady, and repeating himself. He also passes out several times during the interaction.

He was arrested and taken to central arraignment. Roman was charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle, felony robber, felony, robbery, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness.

