Lancaster man arrested for a shooting on Christmas

Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 23-year-old was arrested for shooting a man during a Christmas night marijuana sale.

Onearl I. Parker III, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and firearms offenses regarding the incident in the village of Neffsville, Manheim Township police said.

Police say Parker pulled a handgun and started shooting, striking the 23-year-old victim multiple times while in an alley in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike.

The victim was able to flee and get to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said his wounds are not life-threatening.

Parker was arrested Thursday and committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $300,000 bail.

