Lancaster man arrested for alleged stalking and indecent assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly stalking a woman on her way to work and assaulting her and a security guard at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, according to Lancaster Police.

The female victim was walking to work when 36-year-old Lequaan Brown followed her on foot, repeatedly stepping in front of her to try and stop her while saying inappropriate things to her.

Brown eventually grabbed the victim by her groin and bottom before she ran to the urgent care building for help.

A security guard from the hospital stepped in and was assaulted by Brown before he fled on foot. The security guard required medical attention due to his injuries.

Brown, a Lancaster resident was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault, stalking and indecent assault.

He is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.