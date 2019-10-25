Lancaster man arrested for assaulting and threatening police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a man Sunday who attacked and threatened to kill officers after a domestic dispute and refusing to leave a property.

Amin Mussa was told by a resident he was no longer welcome because he was not on the lease and was ordered to leave by the resident and officers present.

Mussa, 20, struck both officers in an ensuing struggle after being told he was under arrest for refusing to leave. He hit one officer on the head and struck the other on the mouth, spitting on his face.

Continuing to struggle against the arrest, Mussa threatened to kill both officers if he had a gun on hand.

Mussa was eventually handcuffed, arrested, and additionally found in possession of marijuana.

He was charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, 2 counts of terroristic threat, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana. Mussa was processed and taken to central arraignment.