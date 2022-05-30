LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for assaulting a store employee at Salad Works and has been charged with a series of offenses.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, on Friday, May 20, around 9 p.m. police officers responded to a reported disturbance at Salad Works. Through investigation, it was discovered that David Robinson Jr, of Lancaster, assaulted a store employee.

Robinson Jr. has been charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Drunkenness.