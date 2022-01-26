Lancaster man arrested for child pornography possession

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Holland Police have charged a man for counts of possessing child pornography after a month-long investigation.

Police say they got a call from Lebanon County Probation that they allegedly found images of child pornography on 24-year-old Andrew Eberhart’s phone during an unannounced visit. Eberhart was already convicted of several other child pornography charges from November 2020, requiring him to register as a Megan’s Law offender.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found 98 videos of child pornography on Eberhart’s phone. They also found he made a Snapchat profile to contact young children. Eberhart never registered his Snapchat user with Pa. State Police, resulting in more charges.

Eberhart faces two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count each of Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements and Failure to Provide Accurate Registration Information.

Eberhart is innocent until proven guilty.