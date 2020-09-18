Lancaster man arrested for child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested Sept. 9 after he uploaded child pornography onto the internet and police found several images of such on his computer.

Paul McMillan, 51, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children (child pornography), sexual abuse of children, and criminal communication facility.

On June 5, 2020, authorities received a tip that child pornography was uploaded to Google. An ensuing investigation traced the IP address the image was uploaded from to Manor Township.

After a search warrant was obtained, police arrived at McMillan’s home, where he admitted that he searched on his computer using terms like “young women” and “first time.”

His computer was seized for analysis and was later discovered to have a total of six images: three images of children nude and three images of children depicting indecent contact.

McMillan was arrested several days later after a warrant was obtained.

