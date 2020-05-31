Lancaster man arrested for inciting riot Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police arrested a man for inciting a

riot and other related charges on Saturday at the end of a planned protest.

Investigators say 21-year-old Eddie Gonzalez-Fox threw a traffic barricade at police while officers were trying to reopen traffic along West Chestnut Street.

Gonzalez-Fox was the only arrest made by the Lancaster Bureau of Police in relation to the protest.

The protest was held in Lancaster City near the Lancaster Bureau of Police station. The events started at approximately 11 a.m. and continued throughout the day with several hundred people in attendance.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. the majority of the remaining crowd had moved to the sidewalk as officers were trying to reopen traffic barricades when Gonzalez-Fox threw a barricade and ran away, causing the protesters to become agitated.

Officers used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Officers were then made aware a 10-year-old boy was with an adult at the scene of the protest when the pepper spray was used causing the boy to suffer mild irritation.

EMS was called to the scene and checked on the child. They say the child did not suffer any lasting irritation and was seen on video running and playing after EMS had checked him.

Gonzalez-Fox returned to the scene later and began to yell at the same officer he threw the barricade at. He was caught and taken into custody.

Gonzalez-Fox is charged with riot, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

Gonzalez-Fox was placed on record and held for arraignment. Bail was set at $10,000. Lancaster County Adult Probation lodged a detainer against Gonzalez-Fox.

Officers are working to identify a second subject involved with Gonzalez-Fox for similar activity and will face similar charges once identified.

