Lancaster man arrested for robbery, attempted rape

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after first trying to rob her.

Daijan Brown, 20, is charged with robbery, attempted rape, sexual assault, and related offenses.

Police said Brown was wearing a mask Monday evening when he grabbed the woman from behind and shoved her against a parked vehicle.

He demanded cash from her, and when she didn’t have any, police said Brown pulled up the woman’s shirt, pulled down her pants, then took photos of her bare chest and buttocks with his phone and threatened to rape her.

He fled after the woman convinced him to stop. He was identified through fingerprints left on the parked car, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday and placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.