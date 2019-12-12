Lancaster man arrested on two counts of strangulation and relates charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is charged with two counts of strangulation and other related offenses.

Pequea Township Police say, Charles G. Boley, 44, was arrested on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred at his Baumgardner Road residence at 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 10.

Police say Boley allegedly punched a female in the face and placed both his hands around her neck while threatening her. The female’s 9-year-old son then attempted to intervene.

Boley allegedly picked the boy up with both hands around his neck and carried him to another bedroom where he threw him on a bed, police say. The female and juvenile reportedly suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday, December 11, Boley was arrested for two counts of strangulation, two counts of simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Boley was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $40,000 bail.