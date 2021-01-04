Lancaster man charged after 10-hour stand-off with police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 10 hours standoff came to an end Sunday night after an armed West Hempfield Township man pointed his gun at his girlfriend and refused to exit his home on the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive.

According to police, Stryker held the rifle and a handgun talking about “end of times.”

Things escalated after the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrived. Stryker had a rifle drawn and aimed at police, prompting one officer to fire a shot as Stryker exited the home. Stryker allowed the girlfriend to leave the house.

Soon after, Stryker fired two shots while inside his home. No one was struck by gunfire. Stryker continued the standoff and refused to surrender.

Hours later, Stryker exited the house for a second time dropping the rifle according to commands.

Stryker is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at his girlfriend. The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be filed.