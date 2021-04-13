Lancaster man charged after breaking one-month-old child’s leg

MARIETTA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children after he was found responsible for breaking his one-month-old child’s femur in January.

Brandon Bish sent several text messages and a phone call to the biological mother of the child on January 10, 2021, stating that the child was “constantly crying” and that their “right leg was injured.” The child’s mother went to the home and immediately took the child to Lancaster General Health Urgent Care, and the child was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center Children’s Hospital.

X-rays were performed on the child which revealed the broken femur.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Bish admitted to “playing bicycle” with the child, in which he grabs the child by the ankles and moves the legs up and down, similar to pedaling a bicycle. He also admitted to smoking marijuana before this event and said he felt that he was under the influence enough to affect his judgment on how much force he was using. He admitted to “accidentally hurting” the child.

Bish was at the home with his mother at the time, as a previous assault case involving another one of his children prevents him from watching his children alone.

Bish was arrained by Magisterial District Judge Scott Albert and given a $100,000 bail.