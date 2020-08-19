Lancaster man charged for drug delivery resulting in the death of a 44-year-old woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man, Todd Barr, 52, is charged for drug delivery resulting in the death of a 44-year-old woman.

On March 13, 2020, officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 500 blk, Longfellow Drive for a report of a drug overdose.

Responding officers and EMS located a 44-year-old, Danyelle Stewart deceased at the scene. Officers located used packaging/paraphernalia consistent with Heroin.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the heroin used in Stewart’s overdose death had been supplied by Barr.

A Toxicology and Autopsy report from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office regarding Stewart’s death revealed that she had Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine in her system. The cause of death was multiple drug toxicity and the manner of death was listed as accidental.

In April 2020, Barr was taken into custody on an unrelated criminal incident which then revealed Barr had used his phone set up delivery of the Heroin/Fentanyl that led to Stewart’s death.

On August 12, 2020, Barr was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $500,000 and Barr remained at Lancaster County Prison.

