Lancaster man charged in 2019 double homicide found not competent to stand trial

LANCASTER, PA. (WHTM) — A man charged with killing his sister and niece in 2019 has been found not competent to stand trial by a Lancaster County Judge on Thursday.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro ordered 57-year-old James Sterbinsky be transferred to Norristown State Hospital for treatment.

This order is based on reports relevant to the case and a report from a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed Sterbinsky twice. Citing a report Dr. Brett DiGiovanni, Judge Totaro said Sterbinsky’s condition has not been adequately treated and also noted Sterbinsky has refused treatment.

In order for a trial to commence, a defendant must be able to participate in their own defense.

Sterbinsky is charged with two counts of criminal homicide regarding the stabbing death of the women and a count of attempted homicide regarding the stabbing of a male relative who also was at Sterbinsky’s High Street home on July 18, 2019. Sterbinsky has been at Lancaster County Prison since the killings.

Sterbinsky has been at Lancaster County Prison since the killings and is presumed innocent.

