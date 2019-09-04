Lancaster man charged in Father’s Day slaying

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a suspect in a Father’s Day shooting death.

Shawn N. Connelly, 20, is in Lancaster County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and firearms offenses in the killing of Anthony Marshall.

Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Lafayette Street in the early morning of June 16. His 25-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.

Police say Marshall and his son were at a party on Lafayette Street and were shot after a confrontation with a group of males. Family members said Marshall took a bullet for his son.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. In June, they released surveillance video of four people they called “persons of interest” in the case.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913, or texts LANCS plus a message to 847411.