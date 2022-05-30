LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after a serious head-on hit and run crash left one person hospitalized.

East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road on May 20 for a serious hit and run crash. Police say Robison was driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in the opposite lane when he struck a vehicle head-on.

Police say Robinson fled on foot and the other driver had to be extricated from the vehicle before being rushed to Reading Hospital’s Trauma Unit.

Robinson was located several blocks away where he was taken into custody. Police say Robinson showed signs of being impaired and that he refused a blood test. A search warrant was executed for a blood draw and toxicology results are pending.

Robinson was charged with a felony for causing an accident resulting in injury and multiple traffic violations. Robinson posted $15,000 bail and was released later that day.

Reinholds Fire Company, Denver Rescue, and Ephrata Police assisted at the scene of the accident.

A week after being released, court records show Robinson was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct for fighting.