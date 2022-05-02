LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old while he was 18 years of age or older, a second-degree felony.

Joshua M. Velazquez was charged after the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police detective division investigated the case that involved a child/family offense.

Through their investigation, they discovered that Velazquez endangered the welfare of the minor. He faces charges of Endangering Welfare of Children – parent/guardian/other, as well, which is a third-degree felony.