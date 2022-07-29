LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 30-year-old Lancaster man, Habib Abuhammad, was charged with aggravated harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after breaking a living room window on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane on July 15.

The victim of the incident called the police after hearing a man and woman screaming outside. The victim then heard their window break and saw Abuhammad running away from the apartment, police report.

Police detained Abuhammad and Lancaster Emergency Medical Services examined him, stating that Abuhammad was showing signs of controlled substance use. Per the police report, EMS personnel stated that Abuhammad was “losing consciousness while in a standing position” and said that he wanted to die.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

While being looked at by EMS, Abuhammad spit on a medic according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

After being identified, it was learned that Abuhammad had active warrants for his arrest: one from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, one from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and a third out of the East Lampeter Police Department.

When police searched Abuhammad they found six “blue waxy bags” stamped with the words “Al Pachino,” two syringes, two glass pipes, a Chore Boy, and one empty “blue waxy bag” also stamped with “Al Pachino.”

Abuhammad was transported to Lancaster County Prison.