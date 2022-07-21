LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city man has been arrested for drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

A release from the office stated that 24-year-old Daniel Fernando Pineda faces multiple felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to a man who died on April 7.

The release states at 5:05 p.m. on April 7, officers were dispatched to a home on North Shippen Street for a report of a man that was unconscious and was presumed to have died. A responding deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at 6:19 p.m. and ruled the cause of death as accidental acute fentanyl toxicity.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police say an iPhone was collected at the scene for evidence and the data was extracted, showing communication between Pineda and the victim through Facebook and text messages. Multiple messages about negotiations and the purchase of heroin/fentanyl were found in the conversations, the release stated.

On April 6, around 5:01 p.m., Pineda and the victim conversed in a text message conversation to arrange the purchase of heroin. About six hours later police say the victim sent a text to his girlfriend claiming he used heroin.

The release then said that the Lancaster City Bureau of Police conducted a traffic stop on April 28, 2022, on a vehicle in which Pineda was in the passenger seat. During a search of the vehicle, police found two white wax paper sleeves containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.

A black Samsung phone was taken during the traffic stop in relation to a different search warrant on May 4. The data was extracted from the phone and at least 12 separate text message conversations before on and after April 6, where Pineda was negotiating and setting up the purchase of heroin/fentanyl, the release said.

Pineda denied recognizing or knowing the victim after being shown several photographs of him. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever, who set bail at $500,000 straight, according to court documents.