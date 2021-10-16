Lancaster man charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, plus 8 other offenses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After being stopped for a traffic violation on his moped bike, Robert Vargas, resident of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with numerous criminal and traffic-related offenses.

In the first block of N. 7th Street in Akron Borough, Officer Justin Cruce stopped Vargas on his moped. The 35-year-old immediately refused to provide the officer with information about himself or the moped.

According to the report, Officer Cruce attempted to handcuff Vargas so he could identify him when Vargas began to resist both Officer Cruce and another West Earl Township Police (WEPD) officer. The officers then deployed a taser on Vargas.

Vargas complied and allowed the officers to handcuff him with further problems. The officers suffered from minor injuries following the incident.

Back at the WEPD station, Officer Cruce charged Vargas with one count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Obstructing administration of Law, one count of Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, one count of Exhibiting Driver’s License on Demand, one count of Driving While Suspended, one count of Operating Vehicle Without Insurance, one count of Driving an Unregistered Vehicle and one count of General Lighting Requirements.

Vargas was transported to Lancaster County Prison. He waits to be arraigned in front of a Magisterial District Judge.