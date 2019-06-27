Lancaster man charged with child sexual abuse, attempted rape

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

Noel Flores, 36, is charged with attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses.

Police said the girl was treated in the emergency department of Lancaster General Hospital on Monday after a sexual assault that occurred earlier that day. 

An investigation she had been sexually assaulted by Flores on two occasions, the most recent on Monday.

Flores was arrested Thursday and placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

