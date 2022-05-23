HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with allegedly providing drugs that resulted in another person’s death.

Manheim Township Police say Javonne King turned himself in to police and was arraigned for one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police say on April 19, 2019, King allegedly used a cellphone to communicate with another person to meet for a drug transaction. King then sold the person heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl that resulted in the person’s death when they ingested the drugs.

King was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 10.