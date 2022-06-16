EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested on multiple charges after a hit and run incident occurred on May 20, 2022.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, at around noon on May 20, 21-year-old David Wayne Robinson was operating a vehicle and traveling at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in the opposite lane. He then struck a vehicle head-on.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Robinson fled on foot after the collision. The victim in the crash had to be extracted from the vehicle and rushed to the Reading Hospital Trauma Unit in critical condition. Police were then able to find Robinson several blocks away, where officers determined he was impaired.

Robinson refused a blood test, and a search warrant was executed for one. The toxicology report indicated that Robinson had levels of marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Officers executed a search warrant of his vehicle, where officers located marijuana and more paraphernalia. Robinson was officially charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or serious injury, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 6 other traffic violations.

He was later charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, three counts of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

The victim in the crash has since been released from the hospital.

Robin was transported to Lancaster County Jail where he posted his $15,000 bail.