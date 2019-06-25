Lancaster man charged with killing girlfriend at Schuylkill County campsite

HEGINS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend at a campsite in Schuylkill County.

Robert G. Leonard III, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, strangulation and related counts in the killing of 53-year-old Terry Lynn Gee.

Gee, of Ephrata, was staying with Leonard at a Hegins Township campsite run by the Rausch Creek Trail Riders when staff found her in a pickup truck on the morning of Jan. 6. She was suffering from head and neck trauma and bleeding heavily, state police in Schuylkill Haven said.

Gee died at a hospital three days later. An autopsy showed she died of multiple traumatic injuries, and she had been stabbed in the throat and strangled.

Troopers who responded to the campsite said Leonard appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and he was making statements that did not make sense. He also had blood on his pants and shoes, according to the criminal complaint.

Leonard told investigators that he and Gee smoked meth the previous night and he doesn’t remember what happened. When asked if he killed Gee, he told police: “I don’t know. I’d like to believe it wasn’t me,” the complaint states.

Leonard is in Schuylkill County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.